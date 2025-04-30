Next phase of £62 million transformation programme set to be completed at East Sussex hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A&E patients in East Sussex will see significant changes to the department soon thanks to a £62 million transformation programme currently underway at a hospital in the county.

The redevelopment programme, which begun last year at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, will deliver a ‘state-of-the-art’ facility designed to enhance patient flow, reduce waiting times, and ‘provide a more comfortable and therapeutic environment for patients, visitors and staff’.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said that the improvements will be achieved through increased patient capacity; designated areas tailored to specific needs; modernised equipment and technology; improved accessibility and navigation; and enhanced staff facilities.

“This substantial investment demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our community,” said Dr George Findlay, chief executive of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. “The redevelopment will help us to deliver faster, safer, and more effective emergency care by significantly expanding the department and modernising its facilities and equipment.”

A&E patients in Brighton will see significant changes to the department soon thanks to a £62 million transformation programme underway at the Royal Sussex County Hospital. Picture: University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

The project is now being delivered in several phases over the next few years. Phase 1A saw the completion of a new Surgical Assessment Unit (SAU) open in the Millenium Wing of the hospital last October. This will be followed by phase 1B, the completion of a large new Medical Assessment Unit (MAU) immediately underneath the SAU in October 2025.

Meanwhile, enabling works start in July 2025 for phase 2 which will culminate in doubling the size the Resus and Majors area, opening for the most acutely unwell patients in August 2027.

Phase 3 will begin in September 2027 to create a better Patient Assessment & Triage (PAT) area as well as a new Urgent Treatment Centre for walk-in patients with non-life-threatening and less serious injuries and illnesses.

On 23 April, the plans were presented to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, which welcomed the major investment and significant improvement it offers for their residents.

Chief of Service Mark Edwards said: “Our urgent and emergency care services, such as the UTC and A&E, will stay open throughout the building programme which is why it takes place in phases. We will work closely with patients and the local community throughout the redevelopment process to minimise disruption and ensure our new Emergency Department meets the evolving needs of our population.”