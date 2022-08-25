Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to start during the first weeks of September, NHS staff will begin vaccinating care home residents and people who are housebound.

The National Booking Service will also open that week ahead of the wider rollout.

This is due to start on September 12, with the NHS inviting those who are most susceptible to serious illness from Covid-19 and those aged 75 and over to book an appointment from that week.

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first.

Those wishing to take up the invite will be able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of NHS measures to prepare for winter, including ramping up bed capacity and increasing the number of 999 and NHS 111 staff to deal with any additional pressure.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “It is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for the latest jab in order to protect themselves when contacted.

“We will contact people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – there is no need for you to contact the NHS about your autumn booster.