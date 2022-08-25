Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

NHS due to roll out Covid jab booster programme

The NHS in Sussex will kickstart the autumn booster rollout in early September, the largest and fastest vaccine drive in health service history.

By Nikki Jeffery
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:50 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:52 pm

Set to start during the first weeks of September, NHS staff will begin vaccinating care home residents and people who are housebound.

The National Booking Service will also open that week ahead of the wider rollout.

This is due to start on September 12, with the NHS inviting those who are most susceptible to serious illness from Covid-19 and those aged 75 and over to book an appointment from that week.

Most Popular

A Covid-19 vaccination being administered (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

As with previous campaigns, the oldest and most vulnerable will be called forward first.

Those wishing to take up the invite will be able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

The autumn booster campaign is among a package of NHS measures to prepare for winter, including ramping up bed capacity and increasing the number of 999 and NHS 111 staff to deal with any additional pressure.

Read More

Read More
Study to look at benefits of outdoor swimming on mental health

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “It is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for the latest jab in order to protect themselves when contacted.

“We will contact people when it is their turn to book in for the vaccine – there is no need for you to contact the NHS about your autumn booster.

“Please book in as quickly as possible when invited to give yourself protection this winter.”

Sussex