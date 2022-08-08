Experts at the University of Portsmouth are working with Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to look at the use of ecotherapy - therapeutic intervention through nature - which is known to boost people's mood.

Volunteers are being sought for the trial looking at the impact of immersion in cold water, which has been shown to reduce stress levels.

Some participants will be given a swimming course and then be compared to a control group who are receiving their usual care.

A university spokesman said: "The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), will provide preliminary support for using outdoor swimming as an alternative to antidepressants or talking therapies."

Co-author Dr Heather Massey, from the University of Portsmouth's department of sport, health and exercise science, said: "In this new study we are looking at outdoor swimming as part of social prescribing, which looks to support members of the community who are self-referred or referred by a number of professional organisations to community activities that will support them.

"It's a step up in terms of scientific rigour."

Cath Brown and Kath Ferguson are co-founders of Seabirds, a social enterprise and Community Interest Company set up in 2018, and have experienced first hand how swimming can help with not just your physical well-being but also your mental health.

Seabirds brings people together.

The pair, who live in Brighton and Hove, said: “We both experienced significant changes in our lives and recognised the physical and mental symptoms of stress from burning out in our jobs - which resulted in us meeting up regularly in the sea for a swim. We noticed the huge benefits being in, on, or near the sea had on our physical and mental health and wellbeing. So, creating a way for others to experience these benefits was a natural next step.

"The cold water really gives you a buzz and a 're-boot' and being in a large body of water and immersed in nature is so good for the soul.”

The research into the benefits into swimming outdoors is still in its infancy, but they explain there is tons of strong anecdotal evidence.

Cath said: “There is a huge array of different benefits, which include that physically cold water reduces inflammation and stimulates the vagus nerve (the nerve which carries an extensive range of signals from digestive system, heart and lungs to the brain and vice versa). Swimming in all weathers, teaches you resilience and self-efficacy and being part of a community gives you a sense of belonging and makes you feel part of something bigger. Alongside that, the connection with the seascape and environment is calming and gives you purpose.”

Seabirds has an online shop, and an Ebay for Change shop, where they source and sell ethical swim items, including robes, goggles, hats, all profits go towards their community work and courses to get more people bobbing in the water.

They also run swimming sessions and lessons which also raises funds for free community courses that encourage local residents that are underrepresented in the outdoor swimming community to learn the skills needed to swim in the sea.

Kath said: “We also set up the 'Salty Seabird' community group, which currently stands at over 5,000 members, to encourage and help everyone discover the positives of the sea, from paying for swim kits to offering swimming lessons.”

Their advice to anyone who wants to start swimming they said: “Safety, safety, safety. The sea, whilst a wonderful place to spend time, should never be underestimated. We provide guides and webinars on how to identify hazards, read local forecasts and make safe choices. Learning and experience are all part of the joy of swimming in the sea, so if you're a novice join a swimming community, like the Salty Seabirds if you can.”

Swimming has lots of benefits for your physical and mental health.

There are a number of places you can enjoy swimming outdoors in Sussex be it in an open air pool, in the sea or wild swimming in a river.

Places include Arundel lido, Barcombe Mills in Lewes, River Rother in Midhurst, Tide Mills, Seaford and Waller's Haven on Pevensey Levels.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service gives its tips on swimming safely as drowning is a leading cause of accidental death in the UK and we work with partner agencies to keep everyone safe around water.

Drownings can happen quickly and without warning and can have a devastating impact.

Although many people will survive they can be left with life-changing injuries.

Enjoy being near the water but be aware of the risks

If you are going out on your own, let someone know where you are going and when you are coming back.

Obey any warning or safety signs.

Look out for trip or slip hazards around water and stick to proper pathways.

Remember river banks and cliff edges may be unstable and give way.

Don’t fool around near water, especially if you have been drinking – look out for each other and raise the alarm if you see someone in trouble.

The RNLI advises you to "Float to Live" if you do fall in - floating to give your body time to get over "cold water shock" which can make you breathe in water

Start slowly, build up strength and experience gradually. You will develop some resistance to cold water but cold shock always remains a danger, get out before you get cold and make sure you have warm clothes to put on.