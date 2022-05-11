NHS leaders in Sussex praise colleagues ahead of International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on May 12 to coincide with the birth of Florence Nightingale.

An NHS spokesperson said in Sussex there are thousands of nurses working to provide help, care and support to patients and residents every day.

Allison Cannon, chief nursing officer for Sussex CCGs, said, “Nurses and midwives provide vital care in all health and care services. From GP practices, to community services, in hospitals, in mental health care and across our care and nursing homes there are highly skilled professionals working incredibly hard to care for patients.

NHS floral tribute near to Carpet Gardens in Eastbourne SUS-210807-133634001

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for all health services and nurses have been at the heart of our response to the pandemic, showing exceptional leadership, dedication and resilience.

“We know our nurses work through the most challenging circumstances, but despite this, continue to go above and beyond to deliver highly skilled care to patients every single day.

“I want to personally share my thanks today as we recognise all nurses here in Sussex, across the country and around the world.”

May 12 also marks the day of a national campaign called Here for Life which showcases the skills, knowledge and professionalism of nurses and midwives.

The collaboration between the chief nursing officers (CNOs) in the UK and Ireland and the RCN Foundation charity showcases the professionalism, knowledge and expertise of nurses and midwives while demonstrating the diverse and rewarding opportunities these roles can offer.

Candy Gallinagh, head of quality at Sussex CCGs, said, “I qualified as a general nurse in 1993 and have loved the variation in career the profession has given me

“My first role was as a camp nurse through Camp America in New York state. I have since worked in HIV, which has been fascinating to see how medical science has developed in this area with such positive outcomes for individuals.

“I have met amazing people in my career and always enjoy team working.”

A survey of 2,000 adults from across the UK shows that while the majority of people admire nurses and midwives, and many people would consider being one, fewer people understand the responsibilities these roles entail and the opportunities they offer.

The campaign aims to support people to learn more about what nursing and midwifery means in today’s world.