NHS Sussex encourages anyone looking after a child to ‘Ask About Asthma’ in Sussex this September

Asthma is one of the main reasons children in Sussex go to A&E or hospital. The Sussex Children and Young People’s Asthma Programme is bringing the NHS, schools, councils, and community groups together to change this.

This September, Sussex is relaunching its Asthma Friendly Schools initiative. Nine schools are already accredited, with 30 more working towards it. From September, schools can join a new two-tier model, with tailored training to help staff spot symptoms, act in an emergency, and support pupils every day.

Other projects include:

A Crawley GP practice trialling the Asthma Smart Kids Club, helping families manage asthma and boosting flu vaccination.

A new children’s asthma clinic opening at a East Sussex GP Practice in September as part of a new pilot

GPs across Sussex signing up to find and support children with “uncontrolled” asthma.

Support for housing, smoking, and air quality needs – key issues that make asthma worse.

Asthma should not stop children enjoying life. With the right care, support, and schools that understand asthma, we can prevent many hospital visits and help children thrive.

says Dr Patience Okorie, local GP and NHS Sussex Clinical Lead for Asthma.

A national NHS campaign is this week encouraging parents, carers, teachers and medical professionals to ‘ask about asthma’. It comes during the month that is traditionally the busiest in the year for GP appointments related to asthma, as schools return following the summer holidays.

One in 11 children and young people are affected by asthma and it is one of the top three causes of emergency admission to hospital. But, with the right support, children can be helped to proactively manage their condition. Asthma should not limit children and young people’s lives in any way. Good asthma control means having no symptoms.

Ask about asthma this week and…

1. Get an asthma action plan in place: Nearly half of children admitted to hospital have had an asthma attack in the previous year and 30% have had daytime symptoms in the previous week. But only a fraction have a personalised asthma action plan on how their asthma should be managed.

2. Understand how to use inhalers correctly Less than three-quarters of children and young people have any form of instruction in how to use their inhaler. Poor inhaler technique means they will not get the full benefit of their asthma medication.

3. Schedule an asthma review – every year and after every attack. An asthma review by an appropriately trained clinician after every attack helps to work out what went wrong. An annual review ensures effective management of the condition.

4. Consider air quality and its impact on lung health. We want to ensure that every asthma conversation considers the impact of outdoor and indoor air pollution on children and young people’s asthma.