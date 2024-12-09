NHS Sussex issues advice to help stop the spread of norovirus this winter as cases rise by 86% nationally

NHS Sussex is urging local people to take steps to help prevent the spread of norovirus, commonly called the winter vomiting bug, as healthcare services face significant seasonal pressures.

As reported by NHS England last week, there is currently an 86% rise in norovirus cases in hospital compared to same week last year.

Norovirus, which causes sudden-onset vomiting, diarrhoea, and other symptoms, typically resolves within two to three days for most individuals. However, vulnerable groups, including young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe and prolonged illness, sometimes requiring hospitalisation.

The virus is highly contagious and spreads easily through contact with infected individuals, contaminated surfaces, and contaminated food. Outbreaks are particularly common in communal settings such as hospitals, care homes, schools, and nurseries.

The public is being encouraged to practise good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning up after illness, or before preparing food.

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus, and the use of bleach-based cleaning products is recommended for disinfecting contaminated surfaces. Contaminated laundry should be washed at high temperatures to prevent further spread.

NHS Sussex is also advising anyone who contracts norovirus to stay at home and avoid contact with others until at least 48 hours after symptoms have resolved.

Individuals should not return to work, school, or childcare during this period and are urged to avoid visiting GP surgeries or hospitals unless necessary. Those who need medical advice are encouraged to contact their GP by phone, use NHS 111, or access information through the NHS website.

Hydration is particularly important for those experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea to prevent dehydration. Vulnerable individuals, including children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity, should be monitored closely.

Dr Selma Stafford, Clinical Director at NHS Sussex, emphasised the importance of community efforts to reduce the spread of the virus: “Norovirus is highly contagious, but its transmission can be significantly reduced through simple hygiene measures. Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water remains the most effective way to protect yourself and others from the virus,” she said.

NHS Sussex is asking the public to help protect the health of vulnerable individuals and reduce pressure on healthcare services by adhering to these measures. For further information on norovirus and how to stay safe, visit the NHS norovirus webpage.