NHS urges people to stay warm after cold weather warning is issued

Residents in Sussex are being urged to keep warm and look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold weather after the UK Health Security Agency issued a Cold Weather Watch Alert Level 3 for the region for the coming week.

Low temperatures and potentially severe overnight frosts are forecast across Sussex from Wednesday. Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

Keeping warm over the winter can help prevent colds, flu and more serious health problems such as heart attacks, strokes, pneumonia and depression.

A cold weather warning has been issued

The NHS in Sussex is warning about the health risks of the cold weather by offering simple tips to stay well during low temperatures:

Avoid exposure to cold or icy outdoor conditions at a higher risk of cold-related illness or falls.

Don’t delay treating minor winter ailments like colds or sore throats. People can visit their local pharmacist for advice and treatment.

Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18°C, particularly if not mobile, have a long-term illness or are 65 or over.

Those aged 50 or over or are a carer are advised to take up the offer of a free flu jab and an autumn COVID-19 booster this winter.

Wear shoes with good grip when outside to avoid slips and falls on slippery or icy surfaces.

Keep bedroom windows closed at night if possible.

Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold, and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

Ensure those who are vulnerable get any prescription medicines before the holiday period starts and if bad weather is forecast.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Sussex said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.

“With temperatures set to continue to fall through much of the coming days and into next week, we are urging people in Sussex to take extra care of themselves and to check in with their loved ones to ensure they are staying safe and keeping warm.”

Sussex NHS is reminding anyone struggling to heat their homes to ensure they get all the help they are entitled to. Grants, benefits and advice are available to make homes more energy efficient, improve heating or help with bills.

Find out more ways to save energy in your home from GOV.UK, or call the government helpline on 0800 444 202.

Find out more from GOV.UK about benefits and financial support for those on a low income.