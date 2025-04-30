Nuffield Health and Icon Group announce plans for a new cutting-edge cancer centre in Brighton to expand access to treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nuffield Health and Icon Group (Icon) are expanding their partnership with plans to develop a new Icon Cancer Centre to be built alongside Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital. This development will significantly improve local access to advanced radiotherapy, providing greater choice for cancer patients in Brighton and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Icon will provide specialist radiation oncology services that complement Nuffield Health’s existing cancer care, ensuring patients receive seamless, high-quality treatment closer to home.

The new centre will offer an additional choice for private or self-insured patients seeking timely treatment. It will also provide additional options for patients currently travelling a two hour round trip to access timely radiotherapy treatment.

Addressing cancer care challenges

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Centre

Aldo Rolfo, Icon’s CEO for Europe, said the expansion reinforces both organisations' commitment to tackling the UK’s rising cancer burden.

“There is a significant underutilisation of radiotherapy in the UK, with fewer than 30% of cancer patients receiving it—far below the recommended 40%4,” said Aldo.

“By integrating advanced radiation oncology into Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital, we are improving access to advanced cancer care treatments, alleviating the pressure on the NHS and providing people with a local option.”

Icon and Nuffield Health’s existing partnership at Icon Cancer Centre London, immediately adjacent to Nuffield Health Parkside Hospital, has already led to enhanced treatment offerings and improved patient experience, as well as driven improvements in technical capability, and medical leadership. The same model will be applied in Brighton to ensure local patients benefit from cutting-edge technology and expert care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital Director, David McNair, welcomed the expansion.

“Nuffield Health’s goal has always been to introduce a world-class radiation therapy service that complements our comprehensive healthcare offering. This new centre will help ease wait times and provide patients in Brighton and the surrounding areas with advanced treatment options close to home.”

Nuffield Health and Icon have also announced they will open two new Icon Cancer Centre locations adjacent to Nuffield Health Hospitals in Derby and Warwickshire further providing increased access to high-quality radiotherapy across the UK.

Further updates to come as the work takes shape.