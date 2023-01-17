NHS chiefs in Sussex have provided a number of answers to questions from those concerned about health services during this week’s nurses’ strikes.

Nurses are planning to strike across the country tomorrow (Wednesday, January 18) and Thursday (January 19).

– What if I have a hospital appointment or patient transport planned on a strike day?

NHS Sussex said everyone who has an appointment should attend as planned, unless your local NHS provider has contacted you to reschedule. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment even if your hospital trust is affected by strikes.

– When will I find out if my appointment is rescheduled?

The NHS will contact you if your appointment or patient transport needs to be rescheduled due to strike action. This is likely to be a letter or phone call, and you should be offered an alternative date for your appointment. If we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

– Is there anything I should do now?

No, the NHS will contact you if your appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action.

– Should I cancel my appointment on the day of strikes?

No, if we have not contacted you, please attend your appointment as planned.

– Will emergency care be affected on strike days?

Emergency care will continue to be available across all parts of the country. It is really important that in emergency and life-threatening cases – when someone is seriously ill or their life is at risk patients continue to come forward as normal.

– What is considered an emergency?

Patients should only call 999 if seriously ill or injured, or there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

– What should I do if I need an ambulance?

On strike days, patients should only call 999 if seriously ill or injured, and there is risk to life. Ambulances will be dispatched where clinically appropriate.

For all other health care needs support will be available through NHS 111 online, via the NHS 111 helpline or at your local GP or pharmacy.

The NHS.UK website has more information on when to call 999 and when to go to A&E.

– Will GP services be affected on strike days?

GP services will be running as normal on strike days and are anticipated to be busy. Please continue to attend scheduled GP appointments including if this is with a practice nurse, unless you have been told otherwise.

– How long will services be impacted?

The Royal College of Nursing strikes are mostly 12 hours from 8am to 8pm.

