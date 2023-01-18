Nurses from across Sussex have been greeted with car horns of support as they take part in a strike action over pay and working conditions.

For the first time, nurses from across Sussex took part in the strike and gathered outside the entrances of every major hospital in Sussex today (January 18) to raise awareness of their ‘unsustainable’ working circumstances.

Among them were dozens of nurses who had gathered outside the entrance of St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, fighting the bitter cold weather to protest.

“We’re striking because patients are dying” said Claire Tate who has worked as a nurse for 34 years and was among those striking in Chichester. “We do love our job and we don't expect perks, but we do expect respect”.

RCN Nurses Strike: Chichester's St Richards Hospital's nurses strike, calling for fair pay

Nurses could also be seen outside hospitals in Worthing, Brighton, the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath, Hastings and Eastbourne with staff from the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trusts taking part.

The aim of the strikes is to put pressure on the government to increase pay for nursing, negotiations have been ongoing throughout last year. But the Royal College of Nurse called to strike when it was offered a rise of 4.75 per cent, which it said was significantly lower than the 12 per cent rate of inflation, meaning at the current rate nurses would be financially 7.25 per cent worse off end of each year.

With a 47,000 vacancies and an estimated 40,000 nurses leaving their jobs last year the RCN said it is eager to improve the working standards that are deterring many and, it said, risking the lives of patients.

Nurses outside the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for NHS Sussex said emergency care will be open, with walk-in emergency and urgent services open to patients including Emergency Departments, A&E, Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injuries Units.

Some planned appointments will be affected as trusts ensure that available staff are focused on those who need care and support most.

Nurses' strike outside the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards on January 18 2023.