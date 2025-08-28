Protect your children as they head back to school this autumn

As children across Sussex get ready to return to school next week, the NHS in Sussex is reminding parents to make sure their children are protected from serious illnesses this autumn and winter.

With the colder months approaching, and children mixing more in classrooms, it’s especially important that they are up to date with their flu and routine vaccinations, including measles, mumps and rubella (MMR).

The flu vaccine is the best protection against the virus and is offered free to all children aged two to 16. For most children, it’s a quick and easy nasal spray, given either at their GP practice (for pre-school children) or in school (for Reception through to Year 11). Children aged six months and older who are in a clinical risk group are also eligible for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Parents are also reminded to check that their child has had both doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles is highly contagious and can be very serious. The vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to keep your child and the wider community protected. Parents can check their child’s Red Book or contact their GP practice if they are unsure about their child’s vaccination status.

Children eligible for the flu vaccine include those aged two or three years old (as of 31 August 2025), all primary school children (Reception to Year 6), all secondary school children (Year 7 to Year 11), and children aged six months to under 18 in clinical risk groups.

Parents of school-aged children will be asked to provide electronic consent for the school vaccination. Catch-up clinics are also being arranged for any child who misses their school session.

For details on the flu vaccination programme, eligibility, and how it works, visit the NHS website or contact your GP practice.

Dr Selma Stafford, local GP and Clinical Lead at NHS Sussex, said:

“As children return to school, they will be spending more time together indoors, and this makes it easier for flu and other illnesses to spread.

“Although many children can bounce back quickly, flu can still cause high fever, coughs, and extreme tiredness, and it can be more serious for some. Vaccination is the best way to protect your child and those around them.

“For pre-school children it’s usually just a simple nasal spray at the GP, while school-aged children can get theirs quickly and easily in school. It’s a small step that makes a big difference in keeping children healthy this autumn.”