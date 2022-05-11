Queen Victoria Hospital patients can nominate staff members for an Outstanding Patient Experience Award

Anyone who has been a patient or visitor in the past year and received treatment or support can nominate someone.

There is less than one week to go and the deadline is midnight on Monday, May 16.

Steve Jenkin, chief executive of Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We are proud of the care and compassion our hospital is renowned for.

A nurse from Queen Victoria Hospital takes the pulse of a patient. Picture: Queen Victoria Hospital.

“Our Outstanding Patient Experience Award is particularly special as it is a chance for patients to say thank you and it means a lot to the staff who are nominated to know that their work has made a real difference.

“If you have received excellent treatment or support at QVH in the last 12 months I would encourage you to consider nominating.”

People can nominate someone in a couple of minutes via this online form.

A QVH spokesperson said: “If you can’t remember the full name of the person you want to choose please give as much detail as you can – what they looked like, their job etc.

“If you would prefer to write and post in your nomination please call 01342 414330 and a form can be sent to you.”