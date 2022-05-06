Pioneer Catering officially became Go! Catering on Sunday, May 1.

The company provides lunches to Harlands Primary School and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Haywards Heath, as well as St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Burgess Hill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go! head chef Drew Stiles said: “We were amazed at the variety and creative skill in the children’s designs.

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School winner Grace Woerndl.

“We got everything from the weird to the wonderful.”

Go! Catering said the entries were so fantastic that first place was awarded jointly to two pupils – Callum Egleton of St Wilfrid’s and Grace Woerndl of St Joseph’s.

Sussex designer Emma Corbett turned the children’s ideas into a professional logo and presented a copy to them.

Both Calllum and Grace received a t-shirt too, as well as a free day on the Pioneer Childcare Summer Activity Camp.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School winner Callum Egleton.

Go! Catering also supports Sussex holiday childcare providers with their packed lunch and hot meal requirements.

To find out more about the service visit www.gocatering.co.uk.

Read more: