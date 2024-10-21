Raising awareness at Worthing Hospital for Breast Cancer Month

University Hospitals Sussex is doing incredible work in promoting breast cancer awareness, and I am proud to stand with them in this fight. Together, through awareness, early detection, and equitable access to treatment, we can save lives.

Last week, I had the privilege of visiting Worthing Hospital to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a vital campaign that runs every October. I always love meeting local healthcare professionals who work tirelessly to provide life-saving care and those impacted by breast cancer, the most common cancer affecting women in the UK.

I encourage everyone to get to know their breasts and report any changes to their GP. Things like a change in size or shape, new lumps, or changes in the skin or nipples could be signs of concern. Early detection is key.

Breast cancer affects everyone, but it is critical to acknowledge that some communities are disproportionately impacted. For example, 1 in 4 black women are diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, a statistic that underscores the health inequalities we must address, including here in Sussex. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the chances of survival, which is why regular screening and self-awareness are so crucial.

This October, let’s commit to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and ensuring that no one faces breast cancer alone.

