Referrals are open for NSPCC pregnancy service in West Sussex this International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day a mother is speaking out about her struggles with pregnancy and mental health, as children’s charity the NSPCC seeks participants for its service in West Sussex.

Sophie Humphreys said: “Mental health awareness is absolutely vital for all people, especially when it comes to pregnancy. Pregnancy is normally a most precious and celebrated period of time, but for some of us it is harrowing. We are racked with guilt over speaking up about how low and depressed we are, whilst in one of the most amazing, incredible experiences.”

Expectant mums in West Sussex will have the opportunity to take part in the NSPCC’s mental health programme, Pregnancy in Mind (PiM).

Pregnancy in Mind supports parents-to-be who may be experiencing, or are at risk of developing, anxiety or depression during or following pregnancy.

NSPCC service Pregancy In Mind is available now in West Sussex.

South of England mum Sophie added: “It wasn't until many years later where I was told about the medical side of what was going on in my body, making me feel that way. If there had been classes and support for me it would have made the transition in managing my mental health during and after pregnancy so much more fluid.

“It is vital and life saving that people going through pregnancy have good access to support.”

The NSPCC London and South East Hub launched the service virtually in West Sussex in 2024 and would like interested expectant parents and their partners to get in touch for a new cohort.

Pregnancy in Mind teaches parents techniques like mindfulness meditation, active relaxation and coping skills to deal with anxiety, as well as how to build and strengthen growing relationships with their new baby.

Kellie Ann Fitzgerald, Assistant Director for London and the South East at the NSPCC said: “We are so pleased to invite mums-to-be and their partners in West Sussex to join our new cohort of this important service.

“Unfortunately we know that perinatal anxiety and depression are often side-lined, despite a significant proportion of people experiencing them while pregnant. This can make an already challenging time for expectant mums much harder.

“We know more and more about how a baby’s brain develops during pregnancy, and ways in which reducing stress and anxiety for expecting parents can help to give babies the very best start in life.

“The NSPCC is here for mums in West Sussex this International Women’s Day, making sure they’ve got the tools they need to support and protect their children.”

The programme is for parents-to-be who are between 12 and 26 weeks of pregnancy and lasts for eight weeks.

One mum who used the service told the NSPCC: "The weekly sessions really helped ground me. This has just been so quick and it's really flexible. It was an eye-opener because you hear NSPCC and think they just look after children. I don't think enough people know about it."

Find out more about the Pregnancy in Mind service by calling 02037 729905, or emailing [email protected].

Alternatively, the national NSPCC Helpline is there for anyone with questions or concerns related to children. Any new parents or carers who are struggling can speak to a trained practitioner for advice and support on 0808 800 5000 or at [email protected], or access the resources available for parents on our website.