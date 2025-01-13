Residents encouraged to start the year by taking control of their health with the NHS app

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NHS in Sussex is encouraging residents to start the year by taking control of their health through the NHS App.

nhs.uk/nhs-app With over a million people in Sussex already registered, the app has become an essential tool for managing healthcare needs conveniently and efficiently.

It helps users access services such as ordering repeat prescriptions, booking GP appointments, and locating nearby NHS services – all without needing to wait for surgery opening hours or make a phone call.

January is a time when many people set new routines and intentions for the year, and the NHS App offers a simple and secure way to access a range of NHS services and manage healthcare needs with ease.

Stay well and safe this winter

Users can download the app on their smartphone or tablet via the Google Play or App Store, or access the same services in a web browser by logging in through the NHS website.

Now, 9 out of 10 GP practices across the UK are registered to be accessible via the NHS App, making it easier than ever for patients to benefit from its features.

With full access to the NHS App, users can:

· Order repeat prescriptions and nominate a pharmacy for collection

· Book and manage GP appointments

· View their GP health record, including information like allergies and medicines. If given access by their GP, users can also see detailed medical records, such as test results

· Book and manage COVID-19 vaccinations

· Register their organ donation decision

· Choose how the NHS uses their data

· View their NHS number

· Use NHS 111 online to get instant advice or medical help

Even before proving their identity for full access, users can:

· Search trusted NHS information and advice on hundreds of conditions and treatments

· Find NHS services nearby

Depending on their GP surgery or hospital, users may also be able to:

· Message their GP surgery or a health professional online

· Use an online form to contact their GP surgery and get a reply

· Manage hospital and healthcare appointments

· View useful links shared by their doctor or health professional

· Access health services on behalf of someone they care for

The NHS App is also a convenient way to access NHS 111 services, helping users determine the most appropriate NHS service for their needs and seek advice quickly.

This is particularly helpful now, as all healthcare services are experiencing high demand and pressures, especially Emergency Departments and hospitals, which are full of patients requiring care. With increased cases of flu affecting both patients and staff, using the right NHS services for your needs is vital.

Every day, hundreds of people in Sussex use NHS 111 to access advice and information 24/7, as well as to receive guidance or direction to local services when face-to-face care is necessary. For anyone unsure where to turn, NHS 111 is the best first point of contact for accurate advice and information about local services.

Dr James Ramsay, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said: “We are committed to supporting people to be able to manage their health, and access the help and support they need. The NHS App is a game-changer for how people in Sussex can manage their healthcare.

“By handling prescriptions and appointments digitally, it offers so much for people in Sussex to be able to access the care they need, medications, and get help and support. This also means that other routes to contact health services can be available for those who need on the day help – such as GP practices – allowing these teams to focus on urgent cases, ensuring everyone gets the care they need.”

The NHS App is available to anyone aged 13 or over who is registered with an NHS GP surgery in England or the Isle of Man. For more information about who can use the app, visit the NHS website.

