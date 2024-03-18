Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council said it is working with Respect Youth Club, Gosport BMX and Burgess Hill District Lions to bring the event back.

Archie Tipple-Wilson from Burgess Hill District Lions Club, said: “Burgess Hill District Lions Club are delighted to see the return of this fun, exciting and lively event. We will be on hand to provide refreshments and to chat with parents about what Lions Club does in the community to support events like this and many more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Thanks to the BHTC Events team for putting on this event.”

Burgess Hill Town Council said Rock up and Ride will return to town on April 8

A coach from Gosport BMX will offer coaching to children of all ages on Monday, April 8, at Burgess Hill BMX track (off Maple Drive). Coaching will be 10.30am to 12pm and 1pm to 2.30pm but spaces must be booked in advance.

To book a coaching session visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/events/rock-up-and-ride. To find out more email [email protected]

A town council spokesperson said: “Those not wishing to be coached, can drop along between 10.30am-4pm and enjoy the use of the track alongside music offered by DJ Matt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All attendees are asked to wear long trousers and a suitable helmet and will not be able to take part without them. They must also bring their own bike with pedals (no balance bikes) and must be a confident rider. Anyone in school year 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the session, but any young people of secondary school age may attend alone.”