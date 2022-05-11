Rotarians in Worthing source medical supplies for frontline hospitals in Ukraine

Sorting supplies for shipment to Ukraine

Members of Highdown Rotary Club, one of two Rotary clubs in the Worthing area, worked together to see what they could do to help the people of Ukraine after Russia invaded.

David Cross had worked closely with the charity Medi Tech Trust in the past, including when the club sent 200 pulse oximeters to India in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armed with a list of urgently-needed medical supplies produced by the International Rotary Fellowship of Healthcare Professionals, he got in touch with the Eastbourne-based trust again to see if it was able to help.

A lorry had already been organised by another Rotary district to take supplies to the border of Poland and Ukraine, and members there were grateful for the addition.

Highdown member Alan Moss made contact with Apple van hire in Angmering, which agreed to supply a van to pick up the medical equipment and deliver it to Bridgwater.

Tom Moss-Silverson, president of Highdown Rotary, said: "I am very proud of all our members who pulled together to make this possible. We received news from the border that the shipment had arrived and local Rotary clubs and members were sorting through for sending to their frontline hospitals.

"We sent 22,000 medical items worth probably £50-60,000 with the help of the Medi Tech Trust."

If you are interested in joining the club and helping local and international causes, visit www.highdownrotary.org.uk for more information.