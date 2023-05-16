Edit Account-Sign Out
Runners raise thousands for Sussex charity during race at estate between Lewes and Newick

Around 500 runners raised thousands of pounds for Chailey Heritage Foundation at the weekend at the annual Focus 10k.

By Peter Lindsey
Published 16th May 2023, 14:15 BST

The event was held on Sunday, May 14, at Vuggles Farm on the stunning Sutton Hall Estate between Lewes and Newick on Spithurst Road.

Torrential rain on Thursday night meant some of the ground was muddy and the car park had to be moved.

But tremendous work by the organisers and volunteers ensured enough money was raised to fund nearly six months of the therapeutic Patchwork Farm at the charity's base in North Chailey.

Head of Fundraising Will Folkes said: “It was an amazing day and we want to thank everyone who was involved and who took part. Some two centimetres of rain fell in just 20 minutes on the farm on Thursday, which at one stage put the whole day at risk. But thanks to the Sclater family who own the estate and our great team, it all went ahead. It really was a huge task after that downpour.”

Among those taking part was Kathryn Marsh from Nutley, who suffered a malignant tumour aged just 12. Now 31, and with severe mobility problems, incredibly she managed to complete the full 10k course.

Will said: “It was a great moment. We delayed the presentations so that everyone could cheer Kathryn cross the finishing line - and everyone cheered.”

Matt Vince – who raised more than £20,000 for Chailey Heritage running last month's Brighton Marathon – was another entrant.

The first person home ran the course in just 38 minutes. Four members of staff from Veolia won the Focus 10k Corporate Challenge Award.

Will said: “It was an incredible day and the feedback we received so far has been phenomenal. Thank you to our amazing title sponsors Focus Group, Sutton Hall and everyone who made this happen. It will make such a difference to our children and young people who use Patchwork Farm. The farm really does transform lives – and that's what everyone involved has helped us to do.”

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Related topics:SussexChailey Heritage Foundation