Scouts in Southwick fund three defibrillators for the community
Group section leader Mark Noakes was joined by Scout leaders, Scouts, Cubs, Beavers and Squirrels from 1st Southwick Scout Group for the unveiling of a defibrillator in Windmill Parade on Sunday, October 12.
The children and young people aged four to 14 had raised money for the defibrillator, placed outside DW Energy, in Old Shoreham Road, as well as one at The Romans pub, in Manor Hall Road, and another at their Scout hut.
Adur district councillors Nigel Corston, Andy Harvey and Carol O'Neal officially unveiled the Windmill Parade defibrillator and praised the Scouts for their efforts for the community.
The first two defibrillators were unveiled by councillors Jude Harvey and Dale Carey on Remembrance Sunday last year, following two years of fundraising.
The Scout group runs Squirrels and Scouts on Tuesdays, Cubs on Mondays and Wednesdays, and Beavers on Thursdays at the headquarters in Sandown Road, Southwick.