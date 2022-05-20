Self-compassion experts head to Brighton for exclusive event

Old Ship Hotel in Brighton

The experts are from America and will be giving people the chance to learn to be kinder to themselves and let go of criticism.

The Sussex Mindfulness Centre is excited to host the 2022 Mindful Self Compassion (MSC) workshop led by founders of the programme, Dr Kristin Neff and Dr Chris Germer.

The MSC Core Skills programme, to be held in Brighton’s Old Ship Hotel, is a workshop with talks, guided meditations, experiential exercises, and group discussion.

Participants will experience and learn practices that evoke compassion for themselves, and the rationale behind them.

Dr Robert Marx, consultant clinical psychologist and co-lead for the Sussex Mindfulness Centre, said, “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming the founders of the Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) programme - Chris Germer and Kristin Neff - to Brighton.

"MSC is a programme with an ever-developing international reach, enabling people in all walks of life to cultivate kindness and compassion in their workplaces, families and lives. Chris and Kristin now rarely teach together outside of the United States, so we hope you will join us for this unique opportunity."

Dr Chris Germer said, "Kristin and I are delighted to be teaching this programme together in the UK, especially at Sussex Mindfulness Centre, where mindfulness is so well-established and respected.

"Self-compassion supports mindfulness by making a safe space for our experience, no matter what we're going through, by being a good friend to ourselves. Research has clearly shown that self-compassion is good for us - it is strongly associated with happiness and wellbeing, coping with life challenges, lower levels of anxiety and depression, healthy habits such as diet and exercise, and more satisfying personal relationships.

"Fortunately, self-compassion can be learned by anyone. Participants at this programme will experience the highlights of the eight-week Mindful Self-Compassion programme and they'll learn how to keep self-compassion going in the hustle and bustle of daily life."

The workshop will take place at the Old Ship Hotel on July 2-3 from 9am-5pm.

Find out more information and book your place please go to: https://sussexmindfulnesscentre.nhs.uk/events/compassion-oriented-events/