Grace: Peter James's delight as Brighton-based detective Grace is commissioned for third series

“I could not be more thrilled at the news that ITV are commissioning a third series of Grace, which will broadcast early in 2023,” Peter said.

“They have done the books proud, and John Simm has done a quite brilliant job of bringing Roy Grace to the screen, as have all of the supporting cast.

“It is always a nerve-wracking time when an author has their work brought to the screen and I feel truly blessed with every aspect of the Grace productions – from the scriptwriting, casting, directing and production values. And most important of all, audiences are really loving it – the last three consecutive Sundays Grace has topped the ratings across all channels.”

“The final episode of the current series, Dead Tomorrow, broadcasts this Sunday, at 8pm”

Grace is an adaptation of international, bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, with over 21 million Grace novels having been sold to date.

Episodes one and three in the new series will be written by Ben Court and Caroline Ip, with Ed Whitmore writing the second episode.

Starring Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting, the new series will comprise three feature length films (3 x 120 mins).

Grace is a co-

production between Tall Story Pictures, part of ITV Studios, and Vaudeville Productions. Executive producer for Tall Story Pictures is Patrick Schweitzer, and Andrew O'Connor and Paul Sandler for Vaudeville Productions. Peter James will also be executive producing the new films.

