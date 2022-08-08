A donation point has been set up at the store in Wick, with the help of volunteers Vicky Andrews and Louisa Kingham, who co-ordinate donations in the Chichester area.

The project was started by Charlotte Fairall from Stubbington, whose daughter Sophie was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 at the age of nine.

Sophie spent a lot of time in hospital having treatment and came up with a list of things she wanted to change. When Sophie died in September 2021 aged ten, Charlotte set up the charity Sophie's Legacy to put her wishes into action.

Louisa Kingham with her sons Theo and Jasper, collecting a trolley full of donations from Alison Whitburn at Morrisons in Littlehampton

Sophie wanted a play specialist in hospitals seven days a week, improvements to food for children in hospital, for parents to be fed when staying with their child, for GPs, nurses and health professionals to be trained in childhood cancer and to increase the funds in childhood cancer research, which currently stand at three per cent.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at the Littlehampton store, got in touch with Charlotte to see how Morrisons could help.

She has set up a donation point in store to help provide snacks for families at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester.

Charlotte said: "Sophie’s Snack Boxes are making such a difference for families in hospital. Parents should not have to worry about being hungry whilst their child is in hospital.

"We rely on the generosity of donations to keep the snack boxes topped up and having Morrisons Littlehampton on board means such a lot to us and will help us achieve the changes Sophie so desperately wanted."

Sophie loved her food but hated the hospital food. Her parents found she was hungry at times they could not access food from the shops.

Sophie was also passionate about making sure parents were fed while staying with their children in hospital and she wrote this on her bucket list. The boxes are now filled with donations from the local community.