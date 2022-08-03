Worthing community garden gets 'inspiring addition' thanks to Wickes Community Programme

The BugCycle Community Garden in Beach House Park is a Creative Waves project and the Wickes Community Programme donated the materials for the pergola, which features a green vine and jasmine roof.

Artist Nadia Chalk, co-founder of Creative Waves, said: "The community garden is an intergenerational, family-friendly space that is well used by the local community. Every Wednesday morning, we run free activities and gardening sessions.

"With the rising cost of materials, we are so grateful for the support from Wickes. The whole process was the easiest we have ever experienced during our 11 years of writing funding applications – thank you for recognising the value of the project."

The programme aims to support local groups and organisations by providing relevant products to help them with essential maintenance, renovation or complete new projects.

Noel Murphy, store manager at Wickes in Worthing, said: "We’re passionate about our local community and when we heard about the project to put a pergola in Beach House Park, we were happy to get involved.

"It’s an inspired addition to the community garden. We’d love to hear from more charities and local community groups to see if we can help improve their community space.”