Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he had a marvellous time chatting with residents, family members and staff at the event.

He also tried out some Spanish moves and posed for photos.

The mayor said: “It was wonderful to meet with the lovely residents and their families and to hear all the fascinating stories of their lives and the journey which took them to Martlets Manor, where it was obvious to see how happy they are. It is such a beautiful care home and it was lovely to see how its residents are treated with such care and respect. The Spanish theme was highlighted with a brilliant performance by the Alegria Spanish Dancers who had us all up learning the elegant Flamenco arm movements.”

Martlet Manor care home in Haywards Heath raised funds for Age UK West Sussex

The mayor thanked the residents, their families and the staff for ‘a brilliant fundraiser’.

He said: “I must also thank our wonderful Josefa and her troupe who do a fantastic job of entertaining residents and getting them to join in all the fun and Spanish exercise. She really does so much for our community in her own time and I truly hope that together we all raised a significant amount of money for AGE UK West Sussex.”

Martlet Manor Care Home opened in October 2021 and has its own café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and gardens, where the team offer residential and specialist dementia care. Visit www.careuk.com/care-homes/martlet-manor-haywards-heath.

