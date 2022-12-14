New figures have been released which shows a reduction in the number of reported cases of Scarlet Fever across Sussex.

The data for each local authority area in the week ending December 11 showed there were only two reported cases of Scarlet Fever across Sussex, and 209 cases across the whole of the South East. The data for the previous week showed there were 25 reported cases of Scarlet Fever across Sussex, and 189 cases across the whole of the South East.

The Sussex figures are: Adur – no cases cases; Arun – no cases; Brighton and Hove – no cases; Chichester – two cases; Crawley – no cases; Eastbourne – no cases; Hastings – one case; Horsham – no cases; Lewes – no cases; Mid Sussex – no cases; Wealden – no cases; Worthing – no cases.

Scarlet fever is caused by the Strep A bacteria which can, in rare cases, enter the bloodstream and cause the potentially deadly infection called invasive Group A Strep.

Parents have been told to seek medical advice if they are concerned

Across the UK, 16 children have died due to complications from strep A bacterial infections since September including a pupil from Hove Park School.

Symptoms include a sandpapery skin rash and a white coating on the tongue. It used to be a very serious infection, but thanks to antibiotics most cases these days are mild and easily treated. Parents are urged to seek medical advice if their child is getting worse, has a fever, is eating much less than normal or is very tired or irritable.