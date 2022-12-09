NHS Sussex has issued advice to parents and carers who may be worried about cases of Strep A across the UK.

The NHS said Strep A (Group A streptococcus) is a common bacteria that causes a range of infections including scarlet fever.

Scarlet fever is usually mild but is very infectious and the NHS said there are more cases than usual at this time of year.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, chief medical officer for NHS Sussex, said: “Infection with Strep A bacteria usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing. In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren’t normally found, which can be serious.

NHS Sussex said Strep A is a common bacteria that causes a range of infections. Picture: AntonioDiaz – stock.adobe.com

“I would stress that most people who come into contact with Strep A infections remain well and symptom-free and most illnesses that are caused by it are mild.”

Another NHS spokesperson said: “Early treatment of scarlet fever with antibiotics is important to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

“In very rare cases, Strep A bacteria can cause a more serious illness known as invasive Group A Strep where hospital treatment may be required. These infections are caused by the bacteria getting into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or bloodstream.

“It is important to highlight there are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs at this time of year, and the majority of these are resolved without medical intervention.”

If parents or carers are concerned about their child’s health they are advised to visit www.111.nhs.uk or call 111 directly.

NHS Sussex said more people than usual are coming forward for advice and treatment in relation to their child’s health. Most cases are not serious, but this means NHS services are currently busy.

The NHS website lists the symptoms for scarlet fever and Strep A as: flu-like symptoms like a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body; a sore throat (strep throat or tonsillitis); a rash that feels rough like sandpaper (scarlet fever); scabs and sores (impetigo); pain and swelling (cellulitis); severe muscle aches; and nausea and vomiting.