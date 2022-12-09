The Met Office has given out a yellow warning for ice and snow in the area for Sunday and Monday as the chilly weather is set to continue.
National Highways has provided some top tips for motorists who want to stay safe on A-roads and motorways.
Dale Hipkiss, national network manager at National Highways, said: “In preparation for winter, keeping a kit of essential items like torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded. Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice and take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.”
“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, listen to the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”
National Highways said a winter driving kit should include: water, de-icer, food, warm clothes, an ice scraper, a fully charged mobile and car charger, a torch, blankets, boots, a snow shovel and sunglasses.
National Highways tips for safe driving in winter are:
Stick to the main roads where you can and only travel if necessary.
Slow down as it can take 10 times longer to stop in icy conditions.
Use a high gear to avoid wheel spin.
Accelerate gently, using low revs and remember that you may need to take off in second gear to avoid skidding.
Keep in mind you may need up to 10 times the normal gap between your car and the car in front.
Try not to brake suddenly because this can cause skidding.
Be extra cautious at road junctions where road markings may not be visible.
Look out for gritters spreading salt or using snow ploughs, and only overtake if it is safe.
National Highways said there is a lots of advice at www.nationalhighways.co.uk/traffic about travelling in severe weather conditions, including high winds and gales, fog, rain and snow and ice.