The South East Coast Ambulance Service has announced that its next day of industrial action will take place this week.

In a January 4 statement on www.secamb.nhs.uk a spokesperson said: “In the South East Coast Ambulance Service region, the GMB Union balloted its members for industrial action and met the legal threshold to take action.”

They said the first day of industrial action took place on December 21, and the second day is set for Wednesday, January 11, from 12.01am to 11.59pm.

SECAmb asked for the public’s support, saying: “We ask that people help us manage demand by only calling 999 in an emergency and by seek help and advice alternatives if not facing an emergency including via NHS 111 Online – 111.nhs.uk

South East Coast Ambulance Service said its next day of industrial action will be on Wednesday, January 11

“We have continued to work closely with the GMB Union and all staff to ensure the impact on patients during the industrial action is kept to a minimum. We have worked with our local GMB Union branch to agree an approach during the industrial action. This has focussed on consideration to support colleagues’ right to take action in collaboration with potential impacts on patient care. The priority throughout has been balancing patient safety with the right to strike.

“As ever, we will be working hard to respond to patients and prioritising our response to our most seriously ill and injured patients. Anyone not facing a life-threatening emergency is likely to wait longer for a response or be directed to alternative care.”

SECAmb asked that people ‘seek help and advice from alternatives’ including their GP or a pharmacist. But they said for urgent help for people aged five or over, people should use NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk. If outside of normal GP hours, people can call 111 for children under 5. SECAmb said people should still call 999 in the case of a life-threatening emergency.

On Monday, January 9, the GMB Union announced that the ambulance strikes are still set to go ahead.

A GMB Union spokesperson said: “More than 10,000 ambulance workers will go on strike as planned on Wednesday (11 January) despite talks with Health Secretary today (Monday).”

