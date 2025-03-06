Sussex ambulance trust says it is coming out of special measures

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SECAmb) is pleased to announce today (6 March 2025) that, following a period of sustained improvement, it is to exit special measures.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust said. following a thorough review, NHS England has confirmed this week that it is no longer in NHS oversight framework (NOF) segment 4 and has been removed from the Recovery Support Programme (RSP), formerly known as ‘special measures.’

NHS England described the announcement as an important milestone for the Trust, a spokesperson said, and, while recognising that there is more to do to continue to improve services for patients, paid tribute to the hard work of the Trust over recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Weldon, Chief Executive of SECAmb, welcomed the announcement and thanked everyone for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Ambulance trust is coming out of special measures

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank our people for their continued efforts, and everything they have done to help us reach this significant point in our improvement journey.

“The difference I see in SECAmb today, compared to when I joined two years ago, is profound. We have made remarkable strides, but I know we can achieve even more. Our next steps will involve collaborating with our lead ICB on a plan to ensure our continued improvement and to keep delivering the exceptional care our patients and our communities deserve.

“I would once again like to extend my thanks to all of our people for their dedication and support. Together, we will continue to strengthen our Trust and move forward with purpose and commitment to deliver on our strategy and future plans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usman Khan, outgoing Chair of SECAmb, said: “I am really pleased that the very real progress SECAmb has made during recent years has been formally recognised by NHS England. This is testament to the professionalism and focus shown by all of our people, including our leadership team, and I know that I am leaving the organisation in a strong position to move forward.”

Michael Whitehouse, incoming Chair of SECAmb said: “I welcome this week’s announcement, which represents an important step forward for SECAmb. Our people provide expert and compassionate care to our patients, every minute of every day and they should all take a moment today to be proud of this achievement.”