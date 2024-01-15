Sussex hospital trust 'critical incident': Everything we know so far
The Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath were ‘significantly affected’, the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement on Sunday evening (January 14).
St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital are also ‘affected to a lesser degree’, and were ‘under considerable pressure as a result’.
The trust said at 11.30pm that progress had been made in restoring IT systems.
In a further update at 9am on Monday, a spokesperson for the trust said: “The trust is no longer in critical incident, after good progress was made overnight in restoring IT systems.
"Anyone with a planned appointment today should attend as normal unless they are contacted by our staff. Our emergency departments are receiving patients as normal, but please be aware that all teams are under additional pressure after the disruption over the weekend – if your health problem is not an emergency, or life-threatening, please visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 for help or advice.
“Once again, we would like to say thank you to everyone who has responded so brilliantly – our colleagues in IT and Facilities and Estates, our clinical teams, the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and other NHS Trusts and partners.”