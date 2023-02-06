Nurses have been ‘forced onto picket lines’ once again across Sussex, amid an ongoing dispute over patient care and fair pay.

For the second consecutive month, Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members from across Sussex will take part in two days of industrial action today (Monday, February 6) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

The nurses join more than 3,500 ambulance workers from the GMB Union, who have also walked out today.

An RCN spokesperson said: “Members [have been] forced onto picket lines once more on the biggest ever day of strike action in the NHS.

Nursing staff (pictured outside Worthing Hospital) are striking again in England to secure a future with safe patient care and fair pay. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Nursing staff are striking again in England to secure a future with safe patient care and fair pay.

“The strikes over the next two days will be at the highest intensity in our history – taking place at 73 NHS trusts in England, compared to 44 in December and 55 in January. Members of other health unions are also striking, making today the single biggest day of strike action in the NHS.”

These are the Sussex-based trusts taking part in strikes this week: University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust; East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust; South East Coast Ambulance Service and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The RCN said it has held discussions with the UK government but the Prime Minister is ‘still refusing’ to open formal pay negotiations which would stop nursing strikes.

On Friday (February 2), the Welsh government made an offer to NHS staff of an additional 3 per cent pay rise for the current financial year (2022-23). The RCN consequently cancelled planned strike action in Wales for this week. In Scotland, negotiations continue over additional funding for the current year and there are no planned strikes.

This weekend, the union’s general secretary and Chief Executive Pat Cullen appealed to Rishi Sunak directly.

She wrote: “Please address this current impasse. I have made clear that opening negotiations and making meaningful offers can avert strike action.

“Your government looks increasingly isolated in refusing to reopen discussions about the 2022-23 NHS pay award. As a result, the strike action for England remains – with tens of thousands of nurses losing wages to ensure you hear their voice. It must not be in vain.

“It will be the biggest day of industrial action in the 75-year history of the NHS. Nursing staff find that a sobering realisation of how far they have been pushed to protect patient care and secure some respect for the nursing profession.

“I’m urging you to reset your government in the eyes of the public and demonstrate it is on the side of the hardworking, decent taxpayer. There could be no simpler way to demonstrate this commitment than bringing the nurse strike to a swift close.”

The RCN warned had issued a warning last month that it would be ‘escalating nursing strikes’ if governments ‘refuse to seriously negotiate’.

They said: “Our dispute is about NHS pay for this financial year and governments have so far wasted chances to avert strike action.

Mrs Cullen said nursing staff are striking with a ‘heavy heart’, adding: “We are doing this in a desperate bid to get ministers to rescue the NHS. The only credible solution is to address the tens of thousands of unfilled jobs – patient care is suffering like never before.

“My olive branch to governments – asking them to meet me halfway and begin negotiations – is still there. They should grab it.”