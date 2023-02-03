Sussex residents will face further disruption when more than 3,500 South Coast Ambulance workers walk out on February 6.

Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage pickets across the regions, as disputes continue over wages and working conditions amid the cost of living crisis.

The industrial action coincides with strike action by nurses and the picket line at the Royal Sussex Hospital, in Brighton, will see ambulances workers line up next to their nursing colleagues.

Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award and are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear’ them over life and limb cover on strike days.

The Conservative’s pay offer was still below inflation, which remains more than 10 per cent.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service will strike between noon and 2am, with picket times between 12pm and 6pm.

The joint demo with the nurses will take place at 7:30am at these locations:

Brighton Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton BN2 5BE – outside the main entrance.

Brighton Make Ready Centre, Chamberlain House, Woollards Way, Brighton BN1 9BP

Crawley HQ & EOC, Nexus House, 4 Gatwick Road, Crawley RH10 9BG

Gatwick Make Ready Centre, Faraday Road, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 9TF

Hastings Make Ready Depot , Bohemia Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN34 1ET

Polegate Make Ready Centre, Hailsham Road, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6QL

Tangmere Make Ready Centre, Unit 7 Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way, Tangmere, West Sussex PO20 2FT

Worthing Ambulance Station, Yeoman Road, Durrington, Worthing, West Sussex, BN13 3NT

South Central Ambulance Service strike times are between 6am and midnight, with picket lines from 6am to 6pm.

The picket addresses are:

Pacific House , Unit 15, Pacific House, Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park, 1 Easter Island Place, Eastbourne BN23 6FA

Hammonds Drive PTS, Unit 1, Whiteknights Business Park, 10 Hammonds Drive, Eastbourne, BN23 6FB

Lancing Fire Station PTS, Marlborough Road, Lancing, East Sussex BN15 8UF

East Preston PTS, North Lane, East Preston, East Sussex BN16 1DA

Camberley PTS, Ian Goodchild Centre, Knoll Road, Camberley, Surrey GU15 3SY

Lancing - North Lane, East Preston, East Sussex BN16 1DA SCAS