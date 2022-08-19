Sussex rescue horse group launches appeal for new land with ten acres or more

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-for-profit organisation, which rehabilitates rescue horses, now needs to leave its current grazing area in North Chailey.

Owner and founder Dan Corbin said: “We always move on once the land has given everything it can.

“It needs to rest now.”

Equine Gentling has launched a land and fundraising appeal

Dan said that most of the group’s herd were previously domesticated but have been grazing wild for several years, which makes them ‘fantastic conservation grazers’.

He said: “They are used to varied landscapes and they know how to forage for their favourite snacks.”

Equine Gentling said they are still looking for their ‘forever home’ of roughly 60 acres and have decided to pause their herd visits and one-to-one sessions until they can stop moving.

The group uses equine therapy to help young people with social, emotional or learning difficulties, as well as autism and mental health issues.

Dan said: “We are devastated to have to turn away visitors but our ongoing uncertainty over where we will be grazing next causes too much disruption to the very people we are trying to support.”

But the organisation confirmed it would still continue the care and rehabilitation of rescue horses and reach out to the community through pony walks, off-site open days and attending local fetes.

People who would like to help can get in touch via equinegentling.com/grazing-rotation or email [email protected]

Equine Gentling has just launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise funds to help feed the horses in extreme weather.