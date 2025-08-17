Sussex roofer trains to run from Paris to Haywards Heath for mental health and addiction charities

A Haywards Heath roofer is getting ready to run 300km from Paris to Mid Sussex this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Stokeley, 32, is flying to France with his two running companions on August 31 to they can start the challenge on September 1.

The trio’s adventure is raising money for two charities: Turning Point, which helps people give up drugs and alcohol, and Mind, the mental health charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can donate to one or both of the online fundraisers at www.justgiving.com/page/paris2haywardsheath2 and www.justgiving.com/page/paris2haywardsheath.

Jordan Stokeley is training to run from Paris to Haywards Heath

Jordan told the Middy: “We’re returning to Haywards Heath on September 7, which is actually my birthday.”

He explained that they will be camping overnight and carrying their tents and sleeping gear on their backs as they run. The idea is for this reflect the emotional weight people struggling with mental heath and addiction carry every day.

In preparation for the challenge, Jordan said he has been doing plenty of long distance training and strength conditioning. He said: “I’ve being doing 110-120km weeks alongside my full time job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Other than that it’s just getting your nutrition in line, making sure you’re eating all the right things and recovering as well as you can.”

Jordan Stokeley

Jordan said: “The most challenging aspect, I would say, has been doing all the stuff that I’m doing alongside my full time job, and just trying to slot in the massive amounts of training into my already busy life.”

Jordan also has his own run club in Haywards Heath to organise. He has frequently been getting up at 4.30am to do a long run before his work day begins and sometimes he does an evening session as well.

Jordan said he is looking forward to ‘finding out’ about himself and his body on the 300km challenge. He said: “I’ve done ultra-marathons before and you get to a certain point where all of you wants to give up but you find something inside to just carry on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m also looking forward to raising as much awareness and sharing as much of my own story on social media.”

Jordan explained that he used to struggle with mental health and addiction and feels that running has helped him regulate this and overcome addiction. He said: “I got into a seriously bad place with drugs and alcohol and then I just had this epiphany. I got to rock bottom and thought ‘I can’t do this anymore, I’m either going to end up dead or homeless’. Then I went for a run and really enjoyed it.”

Jordan believes that his love of running helped him channel his addiction into something positive and said he has been clean and sober for about a year and a half now.

He revealed that he had previously lost a friend to suicide, which deeply affected him and the people around him. Jordan believes it is important for men to talk about their mental health struggles even if it seems ‘taboo’ for men to do so. He hopes his personal story and journey could help change another person’s life for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cool Cow Company, a small milk vending machine business in Haywards Heath, is supporting and sponsoring Jordan. Imogen Burgoyne from the business said: “We’ll be hosting a Welcome Back Party at our milk vending machine at More House Farm in Haywards Heath (September 7) to celebrate their arrival and continue raising awareness for these vital issues.”