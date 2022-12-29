A Sussex tabby is recovering from skin cancer after a short stay at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate.

Tori, 12, was handed to the centre in November with her brother Bert after their owner moved home and could not keep them anymore.

Cats Protection said that Tori was found to have a cancerous tumour on her back when she was vet-checked. This had to be removed and Tori and Bert are now looking for a new home.

The pair are currently reserved on Cats Protection’s website.

Tori (front) with her brother Bert at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre in Chelwood Gate

Tania Marsh, the deputy manager of Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre, said: “Poor Tori has had a tough time of it, but she’s had her loyal brother Bert with her to keep her entertained and happy while she’s been recovering. They’re brother-and-sister and after 12 years together, they are very well bonded and definitely need to stay together. They really are the best of friends.

“It can be hard to home older cats, especially when they come as a pair, so we really need a new owner who can offer them a warm and comfortable retirement home. They may be older cats, but they have lovely, friendly personalities and will be wonderful pets.