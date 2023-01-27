The Ashdown Forest Health Walk recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Walkers meet every Wednesday at 10.30am for a free one-hour trek.

The walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks series, which is led by trained volunteers, and around 30 members take part.

Ashdown Forest chief executive James Adler said: “Ashdown Forest is a walker’s paradise and it is one of the most popular activities that takes place here. There are wide open spaces, far reaching views and tranquil wooded areaa.”

The Ashdown Forest Health Walk recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. Photo courtesy of Peter Lindsey

Lorna Neville, TCV East Sussex Walks Co-ordinator, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved.”

People who would like to join do not need to book. The meeting places are: Broadstone car park, Colemans Hatch Road (first Wednesday of the month); Long car park, A22 Wych Cross Road (second); Box car park, Crowborough Road (third); Four Counties car park, B2026 High Road (fourth); and Millbrook East car park, A22 Milbrook Hill (fifth).