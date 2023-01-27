Borde Hill Garden is set to reopen for its new season and is unveiling a complete rebrand as well.

The Grade II* listed garden, which is set within 383 acres of heritage parkland, opens on Saturday, February 11, and members can visit early on February 10.

The new website is due to launch on Thursday, February 9, and the rebrand has been spearheaded by managing director Jay Goddard (née Stephenson Clarke).

Jay, a fifth generation family custodian of the estate, said: “The rebrand is rooted in Borde Hill’s significant botanical heritage and reimagined through contemporary design. Through a fresh new website, and physically across the Estate, the rebrand embodies the beauty of nature and invites visitors to experience the ‘world in one Garden’.”

Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath is reopening in February and is unveiling a complete rebrand. Photo: Emli Bendixen

Borde Hill said the new identity aims to unify the past, present and future of the Estate. Borde Hill has been working with London design agency Here Design and its creative direction has the theme of ‘joyous balance’ at its core. The principles of this are: a heritage of discovery; passionate about nature; welcoming to the community; building a sustainable future; and growing the next generation.

A Borde Hill spokesperson said: “Joyous balance lets nature lead. It celebrates the joy, beauty, and vibrancy of Borde Hill while letting nature find its balance, creating interest and spontaneity throughout the outdoor ‘garden rooms’. Continuing the legacy of Col. Stephenson Robert Clarke, the visionary who established the nationally important collection of plants and trees which continue to thrive at Borde Hill to this day, the rebrand celebrates the Colonel’s ‘right plant, right place’ ethos, which brings an informality and playfulness and continues 130 years of planting excellence at Borde Hill.”

The look of the new website was led by design studio We Are Herd.

Throughout February and March, the Garden’s collection of magnolias and camellias will be at their peak. Other plants include snowdrops, hellebores, crocuses, daffodils, and early-flowering rhododendrons.

From February 11-26 visitors can go inside the Victorian Glasshouse to see Cymbidium orchids at the height of their flowering. From February 11 to March 26 and during February Half Term, The Enchanted Garden kids’ trail will be open where children can follow the story of the smallest pixie in the Fairy Garden.