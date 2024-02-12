Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The huge community event takes place on Sunday, May 19, on The Broadway. The start time is 8.30am with registration beginning at 7.30am and ending at 9.30am.

This year’s event is organised by Haywards Heath Town Team and Cuckfield Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club in association with Haywards Heath Town Council, Nice Work and British Cycling. The Rotary Club have chosen Bipolar UK and Sussex Search and Rescue as their charities.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, who is firing the starting gun this year, said: “Over the past ten years, our Bike Ride has been a massive success raising over £150,000 for local charities but it’s also brought our community together and helped families become more active.”

From left: Ruth de Mierre, Mike Oliver and Sam Nolan from Thakeham launch the Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2024. Photo: Steve Robards, SR24020902

Mrs Davies is a resident, a former town councillor and a successful sportswoman from the town.

She said: “I’ve been so proud to help each year, with along with the many volunteers that set up the day in order to make it happen. Whether it’s handing out the medals, plus the honour of ‘firing the starting gun’ it’s a day for me not to be missed. Let’s hope this year is even more successful and I know there will be some great entertainment too in The Broadway, when all the riders are back, to celebrate.”

The day will have challenges for ‘serious’ riders, ‘weekenders’ and families. There will be four routes, including a family friendly 12-mile to the ‘Wiggins Way’ and a 74-mile challenge.

Organisers said they have ‘tweaked’ the routes, after receiving feedback last year. They added that all riders will be ‘chipped’ so everyone will know how well they did. Organisers said there will be Feed Stations on the longer routes and extra Portaloos where other facilities are not available. Family fun activities will take place in The Broadway just after all the riders set off. There will be live entertainment in the afternoon to welcome the riders home with medals handed out.

Visit www.hhbikeride.co.uk to register in advance. To help in the team call Ruth on 01444 453399 or email [email protected].

Mike Oliver, chairman of the Bike Ride Team, said: “As ever, we’re delighted and truly grateful to welcome back our loyal sponsors who continue to support us so a big ‘thank you’ to Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding. Just as importantly Thanks to our Town Council Team, led by Steve Trice, and to the Rotary club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath. We’re one of the few Charity events where our Team are volunteers and the Sponsors cover the cost of staging the day so all entry fees go to the charities we support.”