These spring flowers are ‘the absolute worst’ for dogs, according to a Sussex vet

The team at tails.com, who create tailor-made dog food, have compiled a list of plants for gardeners to avoid, and named four that are safe for pets.

“Most dogs are somewhat careful about what they eat, but young puppies and curious canines are notorious for getting their snouts into things they shouldn’t,” said a tails.com spokesperson.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners in Sussex are being warned about planting flowers with toxic elements. Picture: Steve Robards.

Their list includes daffodils, which are toxic to dogs and can lead to vomiting, diarrhoea and drooling if canines come into contact with their bulbs while digging holes.

Azaleas can cause mild problems too if dogs ingest them, such as vomiting, diarrhoea and weakness.

“Keeping these out of reach of curious paws may be sufficient to protect your canine companion,” said the spokesperson.

Bluebells can cause an upset stomach as well as lethargy and disorientation because they contain glycosides.

Consumption of lily tubers is known to be toxic for both dogs and cats, and eating a lily plant can cause gastrointestinal upset and abdominal pain.

People are urged to contact a vet for further advice if their dog has eaten a lily.

Tulips and hyacinths are popular spring flowers but if a dog eats a large amount of the bulb, they may experience changes in their heart rate and respiration.

Four alternative plants recommended by tails.com are roses, sunflowers, camellias and snapdragons, which are safe and relatively low maintenance.

Dr Julia Mewes, practice director and vet surgeon at The Mewes Vets in Haywards Road, Haywards Heath, said: “We think of our gardens as a place where our pets can roam and explore safely.”

“But if your pet is new to you, this is a timely reminder to have a good think about which plants might be dangerous to our four-legged best friends,” she said.

As a local vet, Julia said she often sees cases of poisoning from exposure to bulbs.

“The absolute worst are lilies, every part of which can be extremely toxic,” she said.

“I strongly advise cat and dog owners to remove all lilies from their homes and gardens.”