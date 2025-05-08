Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Worthing doctors’ surgeries are set to benefit from a government scheme aimed at reducing waiting times.

St. Lawrence Surgery and Broadwater Medical Centre in Worthing will receive investment, as part of a new country-wide funding scheme to improve primary care facilities.

It comes after GPs told the government that many surgeries have the capacity to take on more patients but are unable to because of outdated buildings limiting their working spaces.

More than 1,000 surgeries across England will now receive a total of £102m in investment to modernise buildings and facilities.

The government said new consultation and treatment rooms – plus upgrades to existing spaces – will lead to an extra 8.3m appointments a year.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, welcomed the news.

She said: “It’s great to see government action to improve our NHS having direct benefits here in Worthing.

"GP surgeries are the front door to our NHS and modernised facilities will mean patients receiving better and faster care, and improved working environments for our healthcare professionals.

"Any initiative which helps bring down waiting lists and end the 8am scramble for appointments, has to be good news for everyone.”