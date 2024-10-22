Work set to start on multi-million pound redevelopment to transform Sussex town’s primary healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work is set to begin on the multi-million pound Newhaven Square redevelopment, which will transform primary healthcare in the town.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes District Council made the announcement this week, saying the project will create a new Health & Wellbeing Hub, which will include a new home for Quayside Medical Practice and the Chapel Street Surgery.

The project will also see more development of the Primary Care Network, a new pharmacy and the expansion of Wave Active at Seahaven Swim & Fitness, as well as its partnership with healthcare to support people with health conditions and rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said a creative hub would be developed to provide space for co-working and start-up businesses.

Work is set to begin on the multi-million pound Newhaven Square redevelopment

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “It is fantastic that work is starting on this landmark project which will be transformational for people in Newhaven, improving lives for years to come. Located in the centre of Newhaven, it will also create jobs, encourage more shoppers into the town, support businesses to grow and increase the overall appeal of the area to visit.”

The council said the project is scheduled for completion within two years and the main contractor will be building firm Buxton.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive of Wave Active, said: “It will be hugely beneficial for local residents that the health hub will offer connected healthcare provision under one roof.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes District Council confirmed that new lighting has been fitted at Dacre Road Car Park, saying the fourth floor is re-opened to make a 51 more spaces available. The north side of the car park will have a living or green wall to boost biodiversity and reduce air pollution, which will be extended to one side of the redevelopment.

The council said the footpath ramp from Chapel Street to 5 Newhaven Square (Former Peacocks) will be closed to the public for the works. It will be closed from Monday, November 4, and maps of alternative routes will appear on hoarding.

Paul Moore, representative of Quayside Surgery, said: “Quayside Medial Practice is excited to be building an innovative health-promoting collaboration with Wave Active and other colleagues, whilst maintaining our commitment to providing Outstanding NHS GP care.”

A representative of Chapel Street Surgery said: “This is an exciting opportunity to work with partners on improving services for the local community.”