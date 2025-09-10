Worthing MP to contact two Sussex NHS providers 'urgently' after trust rankings revealed

Worthing West MP Beccy Cooper said she will contact two Sussex NHS providers 'urgently', after a new ranking table revealed the best and worst performing hospital trusts.

In a move that aims to bring greater transparency and accountability to the health service, the tables of the best and worst-performing NHS trusts in England were published on Tuesday (September 9) by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) for the first time.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the quarterly rankings will pinpoint where urgent support is needed and help end the ‘postcode lottery’ of care for patients.

However, experts have questioned the helpfulness of the tables, warning that hospital performance is ‘not as simple as good or bad’.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, has expressed her disappointment over the ratings given to two Sussex NHS providers in the new national league tables.

The tables ranked University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust 117th out of the 134 trusts listed as providing acute services. This trust runs Worthing, Southlands, St. Richard’s, Princess Royal, Royal Sussex County and Princess Alexandra Children’s hospitals.

While Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services, was ranked at 59 out of 61 providing non-acute services.

Dr Cooper’s statement on social media read: “I’m disappointed to see the ratings given to two Sussex NHS providers in the new national league tables published today.

“We have so many fantastic professionals and staff across our health services but the performance of our trusts overall is not great news.

“I will be contacting both trusts urgently to discuss this, and their plans for improving performance going forward.”

The rankings score NHS trusts on seven different areas such as waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in A&E and ambulance response times.

They are then sorted into four categories or ‘segments’, with the first including the best overall performers and the fourth listing the worst. The University Hospitals Sussex Foundation Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have been placed in segment four.

In England, these rankings will be published every three months, with those trusts in the lower categories receiving support from national officials.

Dr Andy Heeps, Interim Chief Executive at University Hospitals Sussex said: “This rating shows that we need to make improvements to ensure that patients can get the care they need more quickly.

“We have made huge progress in that regard over the last 12 months but there are still too many patients waiting too long for care – we accept that completely, and are focused on making the changes are needed.

“We also know that our patients are overwhelmingly likely to be pleased with the care they receive, and to trust and value our staff, but improving access is crucial."

A spokesperson for Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust said: "The areas of organisational performance which form the basis of today's assessment identify where we need to improve. We are fully focused on doing this, on behalf of the patients, carers, families and local communities we serve."

Dr Cooper said Sussex has ‘so many fantastic, dedicated staff’ working across health services – but it it is ‘clear from these findings’ that two Sussex NHS trusts are ‘not performing to the standards that the government and public have the right to expect’.

In more positive news, the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust – which runs Brighton General Hospital and the Durrington Health Centre in Worthing West – ranked 15th out of 61 and was placed in segment two.

Dr Cooper, MP for West Worthing, said: “Congratulations to them.”

A Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: "We are committed to providing the best possible care for our patients but always strive to do more. We’re continuing to focus on driving improvements that will make a real difference to the communities we care for."

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was the highest ranking acute hospital trust in Sussex. The trust ranked 29th out of 134 acute hospital trusts in England.

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust ranked 46th, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust came in at 61st, while University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust placed 117th.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, meanwhile, was ranked the fourth-best ambulance trust in the country.