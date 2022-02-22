Children enjoy day of Trojan treats during half-term fun at Haslemere Museum

Last Tuesday (February 15) there was a family event exploring the use of red and black-figure pottery, and how many of the pots depict beautiful goddesses, such as Aphrodite and Helen, as well as heroes, such as Herakles and Achilles.

One of the younger visitors, aged four, who was inspired by the theme of heroes, drew Captain America on the pot he created, creating a very contemporary parallel to the hero Achilles.

Haslemere Museum hosted a day of events during half-term linked to its Troy: beauty and heroism exhibition, a Spotlight Loan from the British Museum

In the afternoon, the museum held an Opera South workshop for eight to 12-year-olds with professionals from the world of opera.

This introduction to opera included details about what opera actually is, practical voice exercises and the opportunity to learn about the Trojan War through listening to arias referring to Troy sung by the Opera South singers.

To cap off the day, the evening saw an Opera South production of arias associated with Troy and the themes of beauty and heroism.

Tenor Jack Dolan and soprano Milly Forrest were accompanied on the piano by Mark Austin, with the selected pieces being introduced by James Hurley.

Among the excerpts the audience were treated to were Vallon sonore from Les Troyens, by Berlioz, and When I am laid in Earth from Purcell’s ido and Aeneas, as well as La donna e mobile from Verdi’s Rigoletto.

Education officer Kay Topping said: “The evening was quite magical with the wonderful operatic voices filling our lecture hall – especially fitting as the room was once the music room when the building was a private house.”

The British Museum Spotlight Loan Troy: beauty and heroism will be hosted at Haslemere Museum until May 7.

Next Friday (March 4) at 7pm the museum will welcome patron and internationally renowned sculptor Philip Jackson for a talk entitled The Changing Face of Beauty.

For more information visit www.haslemeremuseum.co.uk

