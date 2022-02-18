The Inflatable 5k is bigger and bouncier for its 2022 edition with 32 gigantic obstacles to tackle – including Temple of Doom, The Demon and The Mangle.

UK Running Events wants to encourage more people to ‘get out and run and have fun’.

The Inflatable 5k is coming to Chichester this summer

The obstacle run is suitable for all ages and athletic abilities, with four route lengths to choose from between 2.5k–15k.

The longer the distance, the more laps and obstacles participants will have to bounce, crawl, climb and slide their way through.

At the finish participants will be rewarded with a high-quality finisher’s medal, a pair of running socks, a neck buff, and other goodies.

The Inflatable 5k will take place at Goodwood Racecourse on Saturday, August 6.

For more information and to sign up, visit ukrunningevents.co.uk