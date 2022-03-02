Eastbourne church bells to ring out again after almost a year

The 139-year-old bells of All Saints’ Church in Grange Road were taken out of the bell tower in April last year.

The church said the complete ring of eight bells will be on display on March 12 and 13 before being hoisted up into the bell tower.

The number six and treble bells at All Saints' Church, Eastbourne

A spokesperson from the church said, “Other than new ball bearings installed in 1929 by the Whitechapel Bell Foundry, a new clapper for the tenor bell in 1982, the replacement of broken stays, new bell ropes from time to time and routine maintenance, no significant or major work has been undertaken on these 130+ year old bells.”

The church said a ‘service of dedication of the bells’ is planned for Sunday, April 3.

All the bells have been re-tuned and fitted with a new headstock, clapper, new double-ball bearing, wheel and stay, according to the church.

The spokesperson said in the tower, new sliders and pulleys will be fitted along with a rope guide in the ringing chamber.

Bell ringer Philip Pawley said, “The preservation of bells cast 139 years ago with their inscriptions and timeless sound is important for maintaining our heritage for future generations.

“This project has provided an opportunity to improve the sound and handling of the bells. This, in turn, will attract learner ringers and retain experienced ringers for All Saints’, as well as becoming a tower which visiting bands of ringers would love to visit.”