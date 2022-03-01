Poisonous sea creatures which can cause ‘excruciating pain’ washed up on Pevensey Bay beach

A Portuguese Man-of-War, which is a marine organism called a siphonophore, can sting after death - according to Wealden District Council, which has warned people not to touch them.

National Geographic said its sting can be ‘excruciatingly painful’.

A council spokesperson said, “We have received a number of reports that Portuguese Man-Of-Wars have been sighted on Pevensey Bay beach.

“If you find one on the beach, don’t touch it.

“Even dead man-of-wars or detached tentacles can sting.”

The NHS suggests people who have been stung to rinse the affected area with seawater – not fresh water.

Those stung are also urged to remove any spines from the skin with tweezers or the edge of a bank card, soak the area in very warm water for at least 30 minutes and to take painkillers like ibuprofen.

The NHS also warns people they should not use vinegar, pee on the sting, or touch it with your bare hands.