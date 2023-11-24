Four Horsham District businesses recognised in 2023 Beautiful South Tourism Awards
The Wiston Estate in Pulborough became a finalist in the Tourism Experience of the Year category for its Tour and Tasting experience.
Tottington Manor Hotel in Henfield became a finalist for the Best Wedding Venue.
Horsham District Council cabinet member for Local Economy and Place Ruth Fletcher said: “It is fantastic news that so many of our local hospitality businesses have scored so well.”
The Horsham District businesses that were highly commended include: Wiston Estate (Restaurant of the Year); Sussex Luxury Accommodation, Wellness Retreats & Fine Dining, Horsham (Self-Catering Accommodation); Tottington Manor (Small Hotel of the Year); and Illuminated – Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, Lower Beeding (Tourism event/Festival of the Year).
Councillor Fletcher said: “The awards programme has demonstrated the achievements of these remarkable entrepreneurs, recognising the talent we have locally in this sector.”
The Grand Final will be at the Grand Hotel, Brighton, on Tuesday, December 12.