Wealden District Council (WDC) chairman Ron Reed said: “It is the time to remember the service and sacrifice of so many whether they served 100 years ago or today and reminds us that we must all continue to strive for a better more peaceful future.”

On Armistice Day (Friday, November 11) Councillor David Watts will lay a wreath at the Polegate War Memorial following a short service. On Sunday, November 13, there will be a parade from Polegate British Legion to St John's Church, Church Road, followed by a service. Those who wish to march are asked to meet at The Royal British Legion in Polegate before 10am. Those going directly to the church need to be seated by 10.15am, according to the council.

In Uckfield on Friday there will be a short service and the firing of maroons at the war memorial at the Church of the Holy Cross at 11am. On Sunday the annual parade and remembrance service will take place at the Church of Holy Cross at 3pm.

A remembrance service in Hailsham back in 2012. Picture from Paul Crompton

On Sunday there will be a church service at 9.30am at Hailsham Parish Church, Vicarage Road, before a parade from the Charles Hunt Centre for the laying of wreaths at Hailsham War Memorial at 11am.

Also on Sunday there will be a parade at 10.15am from Croft Road Car Park for the laying of wreaths at Crowborough War Memorial at 11am. There is also a church service at 11.30am at All Saints Church, Chapel Green, Church Road.

In Heathfield on Sunday Councillor Tom Guyton-Day will lay a wreath at the Cade Street War Memorial at 10.50am following a service starting at 10am at All Saints Church, School Hill/Church Street, Old Heathfield. Following a 10.45am service at All Saints Church, Waldron, Heathfield, there will also be a walk to the Village War Memorial.

Other services taking place include Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council’s on Friday at 11am outside the parish office at the Triangle, Willingdon. On Sunday there will be a parade from Wish Hill at 10.15am to the remembrance service at 10.45am in St Mary’s Parish Church, Willingdon. There will also be the traditional annual service at the Ruthless Memorial at Butts Brow, Willingdon, on Sunday at 3pm.

