4. Church of St Barnabas, Sea Road, Bexhill - Condition: Poor

Late 19th Century/early 20th Century church in flint and red brick. Urgent repairs are required to re-cover the south aisle roof and the spire, including renewal of rainwater goods and repairs to stonework and window glass. The congregation was offered grant from the joint Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund for Places of Worship scheme in March 2012. However, it was not possible to proceed with the work. Discussions have taken place as to how a repair project might be taken forward.

Photo: Google Street View