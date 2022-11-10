The register lists historic buildings and sites that are at risk of loss through neglect, decay or development, or are vulnerable to becoming so.
It aims to bring focus to places ‘in greatest need’ and Historic England is working with other organisations, and owners of the sites, to save them.
Most of the sites at risk in our local area can be seen pictured below, in addition to Hastings Town Centre, a Conservation Area in ‘poor’ condition, and a Romano-British iron working site in Beauport Park, Battle which, according to the register, has ‘extensive significant problems’ with its condition.
All information provided by Historic England.
1. Church of St Mary Magdalen, St Margaret's Road, St Leonards- Condition: Poor
Decorated-style church by Frederick Marrable, 1852, in a prominent position in St Leonards. It has a four-stage south west tower built in 1872. Facing stonework and roofs in a
fair condition but the tracery stonework is in a very poor condition. Historic England has given advice on repair and funding options. Repairs to the south aisle roof and drainage have recently been carried out.
Photo: Google Street View
2. Church of St Leonard, Hastings - Condition: Poor
Church built in 1953-61 by Sir Giles and Adrian Gilbert Scott. Buff brick with cream stone dressings. Pantiled low pitched roof to eaves. Rectangular plan with altar against
east wall and choir stalls in chancel. Nave with passage aisles. Western tower, with entrance beneath. Simplified modernistic Gothic manner. Exterior dominated by fine
blocky Gothic west tower reached by a flight of steps which has parabolic shape with late Gothic mouldings dying into the jambs. Congregation have moved out as there are
concerns about the surrounding low cliff that needs stabilising. Church now closed.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Church of the Holy Trinity, Robertson Street, Hastings - Condition: Poor
Victorian church designed by SS Teulon with stained glass windows by Clayton and Bell and Kempe. The stonework is displaying serious effects of erosion, particularly on the
south, east and west elevations. The mullions and window tracery are particularly bad, allowing water to penetrate into the building. Awaiting the outcome of project development funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Photo: Google Street View
4. Church of St Barnabas, Sea Road, Bexhill - Condition: Poor
Late 19th Century/early 20th Century church in flint and red brick. Urgent repairs are required to re-cover the south aisle roof and the spire, including renewal of rainwater goods and repairs to stonework and window glass. The congregation was offered grant from the joint Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund for Places of Worship scheme in March 2012. However, it was not possible to proceed with the work. Discussions have taken place as to how a repair project might be taken forward.
Photo: Google Street View